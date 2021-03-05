American singer Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki have finalised their divorce 2 years after announcing their split.

Since her split from Konecki, Adele has been linked to UK rapper, Skepta.

According to US Weekly, a judge signed off on the settlement on Thursday, March 4, 2021, meaning the Grammys award-winning singer and Konecki officially divorced.

Adele and her former husband Simon Konecki

Adele filed for divorce from Konecki back in September 2019 after their separation in April that same year.

Adele and Simon's relationship and later marriage have always been kept away from the prying eyes of the public.

The couple after their separation earlier in the year, announced that they were "committed to raising their son together lovingly."

The couple started dating back in 2011 even though a lot wasn't known about their relationship.

She went on to give birth to their son, Angelo, in 2012.

Thereafter, the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony.