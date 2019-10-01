There are unconfirmed reports that Grammy award-winning singer, Adele is now romantically linked to UK rapper, Skepta.

According to reports, the two have been spotted hanging out together lately leaving room for speculations that they might have started dating. Even though it hasn't been confirmed, the news of the alleged relationship has gotten everyone talking.

It is no longer news that Adele recently filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki a dew months ago. Since the news of the relationship, Twitter has since gone wild with people left in shock as to how this relationship ever started.