One of the saddest news youd read today is that of Adekunle Gold reportedly losing his father, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko to the cold hands of death.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko Permanent Secretary of Education District 4, died during the night after suffering an undisclosed ailment.

It is also reported that Prince Adeyemi Kosoko was flown out of the country after falling ill some months ago and only recently returned to recuperate.

A teacher who works under Mr Kosoko's district in Lagos revealed to Linda Ikeji that his death was announced to the teachers in Education District 4 this morning. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Adekunkle Gold's father was recently promoted to the position of a permanent secretary in Lagos state.

When Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko was promoted

Back in 2018, Adekunle Gold announced that his father Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko was promoted to the position of a permanent secretary by the Lagos state government. He took to his Instagram page where he wrote quite a long post about his father's journey to the top of his career.

"Growing up, I watched my dad worked so hard for too little. Teachers weren’t big earners. But my dad, with the help of my mum, provided everything all 4 of us needed - maybe not wanted, but definitely needed. I remember when my dad went to Uniben for his first degree. My sisters and I were very young, and communication with him was pretty much impossible because it was before the era of cellphones. We only saw him when he had school breaks.

"He finished as the best in his class with a distinction in Fine Arts, Painting & Graphics Major. He was part of the team that co-wrote the module for teachers at one time. Every day, after his primary assignment as a Fine Arts teacher in Keke High School, he would go to Teachers’ College to teach other teachers. He was willing to do whatever it would take to make extra money to fend for us and build a house for us to live in. I almost forgot - he is a published writer. Brilliant Man!

"My dad didn’t literally sit me down to teach me great values and diligence. Luckily, he didn’t have to, because I saw it in him every day. He has given so much of himself and truly values the opportunity to be serving the government and every school he’s worked at as either teacher, VP or principal. He’s won about 30 awards for his selfless service to the state. My Dad. A Man! A man that refuses to cut corners, believes in hard work and is known for his integrity. He always said to me; “Your name is precious, you must protect it!” Hard as it might be to believe, I can honestly say I’ve never seen him disobey traffic rules or give bribe.

"When other principals allowed people use their schools for special centers, my dad said no. He said - “I have been in service for far too long to let quick money ruin my reputation.” His dream has always been to become a Permanent Secretary of Lagos state. It was his dream, it was also mine for him. In this moment, this 56-year-old brilliant man’s dream is now his reality. Today, I sat in the audience, and I listened as they read out loud his achievements. I watched as he was sworn in as a Tutor General/Permanent Secretary for Education. So I cried today, but they were happy tears," he wrote.