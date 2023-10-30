Adebola Williams and wife Kehinde welcome their first child

Williams and his wife announced the happy news in a collaborative Instagram post on their pages, letting the world know that their family has become a snug trio. Their daughter was born on September 3, 2023, through an elective caesarian section.

In the post, the first picture showed the entrepreneur giving his wife Kehinde a big kiss on her forehead as she held their newborn behind the surgical curtain. In the second post, the happy father held their baby girl with a big smile on his face. In his caption, he praised the Lord for their child and also extended a prayer for those seeking the fruit of the womb.

The caption read, "12:14 pm| 09 | 03 AriolaOluwa Ava Oluwateniola Adebola-Williams arrived. Like her name, we have truly seen the wealth of God, it is marvellous in our sight. It’s really raining babies this season, may God answer all those who seek. May it also rain the birth of ideas, businesses, promotions and new levels of glory for all despite the times!"

The news was welcomed with joy in both comment sections and congratulatory messages, as well as prayers followed for the new parents.