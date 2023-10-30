ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Adebola Williams and wife Kehinde welcome their first child

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It has been raining babies this year and we won't have it any other way.

Debola Williams and his wife are now parents[Instagram/debolalgos]
Debola Williams and his wife are now parents[Instagram/debolalgos]

Recommended articles

Williams and his wife announced the happy news in a collaborative Instagram post on their pages, letting the world know that their family has become a snug trio. Their daughter was born on September 3, 2023, through an elective caesarian section.

In the post, the first picture showed the entrepreneur giving his wife Kehinde a big kiss on her forehead as she held their newborn behind the surgical curtain. In the second post, the happy father held their baby girl with a big smile on his face. In his caption, he praised the Lord for their child and also extended a prayer for those seeking the fruit of the womb.

ADVERTISEMENT

The caption read, "12:14 pm| 09 | 03 AriolaOluwa Ava Oluwateniola Adebola-Williams arrived. Like her name, we have truly seen the wealth of God, it is marvellous in our sight. It’s really raining babies this season, may God answer all those who seek. May it also rain the birth of ideas, businesses, promotions and new levels of glory for all despite the times!"

The news was welcomed with joy in both comment sections and congratulatory messages, as well as prayers followed for the new parents.

Williams tied the knot with Kehinde, the daughter of former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, on August 7, 2021. They had announced that they were expecting on October 8, 2023, in an array of stunning shots from Kehinde's maternity shoot, and at that time, their baby girl was already born.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adebola Williams and wife Kehinde welcome their first child

Adebola Williams and wife Kehinde welcome their first child

David Guetta taps Ayra Starr & Lil Durk for new single 'Big Fu'

David Guetta taps Ayra Starr & Lil Durk for new single 'Big Fu'

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Here are the winners at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)

Here are the winners at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)

'Magenta Coal' lights up Netflix as it soars to number 1 in just 24 hours

'Magenta Coal' lights up Netflix as it soars to number 1 in just 24 hours

Blaqbonez leans into the Pop realm in 'Emeka Must Shine'

Blaqbonez leans into the Pop realm in 'Emeka Must Shine'

Raya's 'I'm Ready', an empowering melodic journey

Raya's 'I'm Ready', an empowering melodic journey

Chandler from 'Friends' was a star in these 5 other films, TV shows too

Chandler from 'Friends' was a star in these 5 other films, TV shows too

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in famous TV series 'Friends,' is dead

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler in famous TV series 'Friends,' is dead

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

'Jesus is King' – Rema dismisses Illuminati initiation rumours

Venita Akpofure and ex hubby, Terna Tarka with one of their daughters [LindaIkeji]

I did not give her out to guests in our home - BBNaija Venita's ex-husband

Davido and Chioma have also welcomed babies this month [Instagram]

Here are 4 celebrities who have welcomed babies this October

Mercy Chinwo and her husband are now parents

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child