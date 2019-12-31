Earlier in the year, Glenfiddich tapped media entrepreneur Adebola Williams, and Tech entrepreneur Edmund Olotu for the “Challengers Welcome” campaign.

Both entrepreneurs are extremely accomplished and are considered true mavericks of their generation.

Both Adebola and Edmund showcase maverick figures who have successfully challenged the norm to drive change and have forged new paths for themselves and for others to follow.

Adebola Williams is a pioneer at the intersection of media, democracy and social change. Adebola co-founded Enough is Enough (EiE), one of Nigeria's foremost civic participation groups and a voice for young people on politics.

Adebola is one of the most recognisable young leaders on the continent carrying the message of enterprise and leadership to inspire hope and faith from Africa to the world.

He has been named by the UN as one of the 100 Most Influential People of African descent and profiled by Forbes as the man who helped three Presidents win elections consecutively in Africa.

Edmund Olotu has founded and financed several Technology companies in Nigeria and the USA.

In January 2019, his company Tech Advance was included in the London Stock Exchange “100 Companies that Inspire Africa Report”.

Edmund has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical engineering with Business from Manchester University, a master’s degree in Science and Technology entrepreneurship with distinction from Nottingham University Business School and a Master’s degree in Management Finance and Control from Harvard University.

Adebola’s challenge included a 7-day trip across Africa, travelling from the West, to the North, East and South, while experiencing the culture and embarking on various challenging activities in each of the countries he went to.

While Edmund’s challenge included an intense diving experience on Bat Island, Costa Rica, fighting his fear of drowning.

As one of the leading whisky brands in the world, and the world’s most awarded single malt whisky, Glenfiddich never follows where the path leads, but instead where there is no path and they leave a tail for others to follow.

William Grant the man behind Glenfiddich, created a legacy we all have the privilege of enjoying today.

In the 1880s William Grant quit his job to fulfill his dream of making the best dram in the valley. Like a true Maverick, he broke norms; for over 129yrs, Glenfiddich has lived on its own terms, setting its own standards, so much so, it set a new standard in Scotch and created the FIRST SINGLE MALT CATEGORY. The True definition of a Challenger.

Five generations later, Glenfiddich still celebrate his passion and strive to bring together all those who have or dream to Challenge and change the world.

The challengers welcome campaign encourages consumers to be true Mavericks, forge their own paths by creating their own rule book to ‘CHALLENGE’ the norm.

