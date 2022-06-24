ADC officially unveils Tonto Dikeh as its Rivers Deputy Guber candidate

He recalled that youths in the country had been agitating for inclusiveness in politics and governance since the Not too Young to Run bill was passed into law.

He added that the party was ready to bring that agitation to pass by bringing on board, young aspirants and encouraging them to contest for political offices.

Speaking on Dikeh and Mr Tonte Ibraye, the party’s Rivers governorship candidate, Nwosu said: ”this two are under 40, they are 37 years old.

“And this is the height of the 2023 general elections, it is a challenge we are throwing to the people of Rivers and Nigerians generally.

“Within the last ten years, Nigerian youths had been saying they are not too young to run, that they must be carried along in governance.

“And the ADC had decided to sign post that with the team we have put together for Rivers.

“So that they can usy the state resources, not just to play politics, but to develop the state and its youths as the human capital base of the country,” he said.

Nwosu expressed optimism that with the team, Rivers would champion a narrative change in the country.

Speaking at the event, Dikeh said the country was presently at a defining moment in her social and political history, adding that desperate measures should however, not be the first and last option.

The actress said a technical approach was needed to salvage the challenges confronting Rivers and Nigeria generally.

“It is obvious that majority of Nigerians and the good people of Rivers in particular, have complained for too long on how governance and democratic developmental dividends have not met international best standards.

“We have also grumbled on why selfless, vibrant, and innovative youths have not been given the opportunity to participate and contribute their quota toward the development of their states with special interest in Rivers where i come from.

“But a technical approach is needed to salvage the plights of our dear state,” she said.

She blamed youth restiveness, insecurity, and other social vices in the country on the high rate of unemployment confronting youths, adding that if given the opportunity, she would help address the situation.

She explained that she would address the situation by working out modalities for job creation and ensuring more youth and women inclusion in governance by giving them vital roles in the development of Rivers, where their ideas and strength could be properly utilised.

“As a patriotic Nigerian, I am an advocate of good governance and a humanitarian who have positively touched the lives of millions of less privileged through my foundation, The Tonto Dikeh Foundation.

“And my experience on governance, leadership, and administration from Committee of Youth on Mobilisation Sensitisation (CYMS), I will play a crucial role in moving our dear state forward,” she said.

She described Ibraye as a grounded person in international development ventures and a gentleman with an enduring passion in redefining the future of Rivers.

She said his desire was to enthrone a Rivers where there would be mutual ethnic respect and collective development in all sectors of its economy.

Dikeh said she was accepting the nomination as the ADC 2023 Rivers deputy governorship candidate as not only a good idea but the right thing to do.

“After due consultation with my family, my honorable colleagues, friends, political associates and after seeking the face of God my ultimate helper.

“I Amb. Tonto Dikeh a proud daughter of Ikwere land, hereby accept to be the running mate to Hon. Tonte Ibraye, as his deputy governorship candidate on ADC platform, ahead of the general election, to work assiduously with him in becoming the next governor of Rivers come 2023.

“This decision is geared toward assisting him take over Rivers for the sole interest of the old and young, rich, and poor, irrespective of their class or religion if they live in Rivers,” she said.

She said she would use the opportunity to advance her career in politics and governance, motivate and encourage other women and youths to get involved in active politics in other to be part of policy formulation and decision making process.