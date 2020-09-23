Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin says 'husband snatching' doesn't exist in the religion, Islam.

The movie star and businesswoman made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

"Ladies be aware that in Islam nothing like HUSBAND SNATCHER..even as ordinary girlfriend to my Muslim brothers you've automatically become wife if you now officiate ur relationship with NIKAI you don become authentic wife," she wrote.

"Doing court wedding in Islam doesn't stop our brother from marrying another woman. My dear sister the only way you can be well honor with huge respect is to be your husband shoulder with your stand."

The actress has become quite vocal about relationships and marriages since she tied the knot with her hubby.

Anjorin and her hubby, Lateef Lawal tied the knot back in July at a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.