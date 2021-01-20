Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna's ex-wife, Sonia Morales recently celebrated her birthday and released some steamy photos on Instagram to mark the special day.

The model and mother of one had no clothes visible in the photo and she used her hands to cover her breasts.

She was, however, covered in beautiful pieces of jewelry.

"Deeply in love with all that I am, all that I have, and all that’s coming my way 🧿✨ # January 19th #birthdayGirl," she captioned the photo.

The Colombian also went on to share more photos to mark her birthday.

Morales and Ogbonna use to be one of the most influential celebrities in the country.

In 2019, the couple officially got divorced.