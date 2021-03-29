Nigerian singer Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known as 9ice has penned a cute note for his wife Sunkanmi Akande on her birthday.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, March 29, 2021, where he celebrated his wife and mother of one of his children.

"You're the sweetest person I know. You're the true friend I chose. You're the backbone of our home. The love of my life. The academy of heart. The transformer that power up Ancestors generator.......HBD. 🦋🦋🦋 @aceoforchid," he wrote.

Happy birthday to Sunkanmi from all of us at Pulse.

Sunkanmi is 9ice's third legally married wife.

She is renowned interior decorator in Lagos.

The two tied the knot in 2019. They have one daughter, Michelle, together.