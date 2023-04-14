5 reasons Burna Boy is the African Giant of music

Not only is he a talented singer, songwriter, and performer, but he's also a cultural icon who represents the very best of Nigerian music, style, and swagger. And on top of all that, he's a Grammy award-winning artist. Some would say that he is the true African giant of music, and we couldn't agree more.

So, why exactly is Burna Boy such a big deal? Well, we've compiled a list of five reasons that prove he's a force to be reckoned with in the music industry:

1) His chart-topping hits

Burna Boy has risen to global fame over the past few years thanks to his unique sound and chart-topping hits. One of the key factors to his success has been his string of popular songs that have dominated airwaves and streaming platforms worldwide.

Among his most recognisable and popular songs is Ye released in 2018 as part of his Outside album. The song became an instant hit, amassing over 200 million views on YouTube and over 50 million streams on Spotify.

On The Low is another massive success for Burna Boy, with over 300 million views on YouTube and over 70 million streams on Spotify.

In 2022, Burna Boy's sixth studio album, Love, Damini, made history as the highest-charting Nigerian album of all time on the Billboard 200 as the 19-track album debuted at number 14.

This impressive accomplishment surpassed Wizkid's Made In Lagos, which had previously been the highest-charting Nigerian album on Billboard 200 history with a debut at number 28.

Love, Damini also went number 1 on the UK’s official album chart and number 1 on Apple Music in 47 countries. The album’s lead single, Last Last, also made it onto the Billboard 100 Chart and is currently number 1 on Billboard's U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart.

Additionally, the music video for the song, For My Hand, featuring Ed Sheeran, is trending across 15 countries. Burna Boy has also set the record for the first African artist to surpass 2.5 billion streams on Spotify.

2) His multiple awards

Burna Boy’s talent and impact on the music scene have been recognised by various local and international awarding bodies.

One of the most notable awards the African Giant has won is the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for his fifth studio album, Twice As Tall in 2021. The widely-acclaimed album featured collaborations with various international artists, including Chris Martin, Stormzy and Youssou N'Dour.

Burna Boy has also won several other international awards, including the BET Awards and MTV Africa Music Awards. He won the BET Awards for Best International Act in 2019 and 2020, making him the first artist to win the award back-to-back.

At the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards, he was named Best African Act. He has also won six foreign awards, a testament to his growing global fanbase and the impact of his music on the world.

Burna Boy's fourth studio album, African Giant, was released in July 2019 and was a critical and commercial success. The album won Album of the Year at 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

It featured collaborations with various artists, including Damian Marley, Jorja Smith, and Zlatan. The album was a celebration of African music and culture and further solidified Burna Boy's status as an African icon.

2020’s Twice As Tall, which was executive produced by Diddy, featured collaborations with various international artists. The album was widely acclaimed and earned him a second consecutive BET Award for Best International Act.

The album also won Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, making Burna Boy the first Nigerian artist to win the award twice.

Love, Damini was another showcase of Burna Boy's musical genius and his ability to connect with audiences across the world. The album became the highest-charting African album in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, and France.

In recognition of his contributions to the music industry, Burna Boy was awarded the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic in October 2022. In 2023, Rolling Stone ranked him number 197 on its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.

3) His international collaborations

Throughout his career, Burna Boy has worked with several notable musicians, showcasing his versatility and ability to work with various music styles.

One of his most notable collaborations is with American superstar Beyoncé. In 2019, the two artists teamed up for the hit song, Ja Ara E, which was featured on the album, The Lion King: The Gift, which Beyoncé produced in collaboration with African artists.

Burna Boy has also collaborated with British rapper, Stormzy, on the song, Own It, which was released in 2019.

Another notable collaboration for Burna Boy was with British singer, Jorja Smith, on the song, Be Honest, which was released in the same year. He continued his impressive streak of collaborations in 2020, featuring on Sam Smith's My Oasis.

In 2021, Burna Boy collaborated with a global popstar, Justin Bieber, on the song, Loved By You, which was a commercial success. He also featured on Jon Bellion's song, I Feel It, in the same year, showcasing his ability to work with different music styles effortlessly.

His collaborations have been commercially successful and have helped him reach new audiences around the world, proving that he is truly an African giant in the music industry.

4) His unique sound

Burna Boy’s sound is one of the factors that has set him apart from other artists in the music industry.

The Nigerian singer's style is a fusion of different genres, including Afrobeats, Dancehall, Reggae, and Hip-Hop, which he blends effortlessly to create a distinct sound that has become his signature.

This sound has been widely acclaimed, with many praising him for his ability to create a style that is fresh, timeless, and resonates with people from all walks of life.

Burna Boy's music is a reflection of his upbringing and cultural heritage, as well as his experiences growing up in Nigeria. He draws inspiration from his surroundings and infuses traditional African rhythms with modern music elements, creating a style that is uniquely African yet global in appeal.

Through his music, Burna Boy has become a cultural icon and a representative of African music on the world stage. His unique sound has not only brought attention to African music but also paved the way for other Nigerian artists to showcase their talents and styles to the world.

5) His sold-out shows

Burna Boy's impressive musical career has led him to achieve a remarkable feat as the only African artist to sell out four major arenas in the United States, including the iconic Hollywood Bowl, with a capacity of 17,000, and the Toyota Centre, which can hold up to 19,000 people.

In addition, he has sold out two other arenas with a massive capacity of 21,000, namely the Madison Square Garden and State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

But Burna Boy's achievements do not end there. He has also single-handedly sold out a variety of other esteemed venues around the world, such as the Accor Arena, O2 Arena, Ziggo Dome, Ahoy Arena, 3Arena, Wembley Arena, Partille Arena, Geneva Arena, Hovet Arena, and Toyota Music Factory.

These accomplishments are a big deal and it’s safe to say that he has rightfully earned his title as an African giant, blazing a trail for other African artists in the global music industry.

Bonus point:

His political activism

Burna Boy has been vocal about political issues in Nigeria, and his music has been a powerful tool for social change. One of his most notable songs that address bad governance is Another Story, featuring Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest, which was released in 2019.

The song criticises the government's failure to address important issues in Nigeria, such as corruption and violence. he also released Dangote in 2019, which highlights the wealth disparity in Nigeria and the need for the government to address poverty.

In 2020, Burna Boy released Monsters You Made, a song that addresses police brutality and corruption in Nigeria. The song featured Coldplay's Chris Martin addressing protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Nigeria.

The protests led to the disbandment of SARS and sparked conversations about police brutality and corruption in the country.

Burna Boy's political activism extends beyond his music, as he has been a vocal advocate for change in Nigeria. In 2020, he joined the #EndSARS protests in London, calling for an end to police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.

His activism has earned him recognition, including being named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

In 2021, Burna Boy released Question featuring Don Jazzy, which addressed the government's failure to address the issues facing the country, including poverty, corruption, and insecurity. The song asked thought-provoking questions and urged the government to do better.