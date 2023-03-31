5 epic celebrity fights that will forever go down in history

However, being in the public eye can sometimes lead to conflict and drama, and Nigerian celebrities are no exception.

In this article, we will explore five Nigerian celebrity fights that we can't forget:

Davido and Wizkid

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido and Wizkid are two of the biggest names in Nigerian music, and they have been embroiled in a feud that has lasted for many years. Their strained relationship can be traced back to their startup days as rising artists in 2011.

ece-auto-gen

Despite several hints that the duo have reconciled, from announcing the date of the show together to even being pictured together, the feud between Davido and Wizkid's fans has yet to be fully resolved, and their fans continue to argue over who is the better artist.

Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Johnson

Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Johnson are two of the most popular actresses in Nigeria, and their feud dates back to 2013, when Dikeh made derogatory comments about Johnson's newborn baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments sparked outrage among fans and fellow celebrities, and Dikeh was widely criticised for her insensitivity. Although she later apologised, the damage had already been done, and the feud between the two actresses continued to simmer for several years.

In 2018, Dikeh finally extended an olive branch to Johnson, apologizing for her past behavior and expressing her admiration for the actress. Johnson accepted the apology, and the two have since reconciled.

Don Jazzy and Olamide

Don Jazzy and Olamide are two of the most influential figures in Nigerian music, and their fight dates back to the 2015 Headies Awards. At the awards ceremony, Olamide's protégé, Lil Kesh, lost the Next Rated award to Don Jazzy's protégé, Reekado Banks.

Olamide was visibly upset and took to the stage to express his displeasure, inferring that the award was rigged in Don Jazzy's favour. Don Jazzy responded by taking a swipe at Olamide on the same stage, calling out the rapper to come and take the award if he wants it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The beef was eventually resolved when the two artists publicly apologised to each other and pledged to work together in the future.

Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay

Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay are two of the most popular female singers in Nigeria, and their feud dates back to 2019 when Seyi Shay and the Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani, dissed Savage in their cover song of Kizz Daniel’s hit song ‘Fuck you.’

Seyi Shay sang, “You say you be my sister, but you wan collect my lover. You know I’m not Savage, I pay my bills.”

Savage accused Seyi Shay of disrespecting her, and the two artists later had a confrontation at a salon in Lagos where things got messy between the duo. In a video that went viral at the time, they were seen getting physical with each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident went viral on social media and fueled the beef between the two singers even further. The issue between Savage and Seyi Shay has since died down, and the singers have moved on from the incident.

Peter and Paul Okoye (Psquare)

Peter and Paul Okoye, collectively known as Psquare, were one of the most successful music duos in Nigeria. However, their relationship was strained by internal conflicts, which eventually led to the group's breakup in 2017.

According to the duo, the split was caused by family issues, which they refused to disclose to the public.