Wizkid instructs his fans to stream Davido's album 'Timeless'

Babatunde Lawal

This is the first time Wizkid has made a post about Davido's album since the latter did so in 2011.

The latter released his fourth studio album, 'Timeless,' today, March 31, 2023, three years after the release of his last album.

Showing support for the 17-track album, which is currently topping charts, the Wizkid made a post on his Instagram and Twitter urging his fans to stream the album. He wrote, "Inside. Y'all go listen to Timeless by my brother @davido."

Fans are currently hyped by this move by Wizkid as this is the first time he is drumming up support for Davido's album after the latter did so in 2011. "With 150-200 Naira, you can buy @wizkidayo's album on the streets of Naija. #support #support RT PLS," Davido wrote in the 2011 tweet.

Timeless is currently topping the charts in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, Niger, Malawi, Benin, Cameroon, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Qatar, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

Davido and Wizkid are two of the biggest names in Nigerian music. Before this, there have been several hints that the duo have reconciled, from announcing the date of the show together to even being pictured together, but their fans continue to argue over who is the better artist.

Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.

