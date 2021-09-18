RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I know I'm not without mistakes' - 2Face Idibia says as he shares loved up photos with wife Annie

2Face Idibia celebrates his wife on his birthday.

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has released a loved-up photo with his wife, Annie Idibia on his Instagram page.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, September 18, 2021, where he acknowledged his mistakes.

"I know I'm not without mistakes neither I'm I perfect but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well. HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ME. MAY THE ALMIGHTY GUIDE ALL OF US AND PROTECT OUR HOMES," he captioned the photo.

This is coming weeks after the music star was dragged on Instagram by his wife, Annie.

She accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

She also called him out for his suspicious relationship with Pero.

