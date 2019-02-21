A few days ago not many knew who Jordyn Woods was or she was the last name that would come to your mind in the celebrity world.

But it didn't take long before she became a trending topic after it was reported that she was having an affair with her best friend (Kylie Jenner) sister's (Khloe Kardashian) boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn Woods has appeared in a number of episodes of the reality TV show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' as Kylie's bestie. Well that relationship will certainly not remain the same again after this latest allegations. Jordyn is also regular on Kylie's own reality show 'Living With Kylie.' It is reported that the two met when they were 13 through a mutual friend, Jaden Smith.

Kylie use to be plus size model and is managed by her mum who runs a management company. Jordyn apparently has a huge followership on Instagram with over 8 million followers and counting. Okay guys, just in case you don't know who Jordyn Woods is, here are ten of her very hot photos.

TMZ broke the news of the alleged relationship between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson [Instagram/JordynWoods]
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner have best of friends for a while now [Instagram/JordynWoods]
Jordyn Woods is an entrepreneur herself [Instagram/JordynWoods]
Jordyn Woods is 20 years old and use to be a plus size model [Instagram/JordynWoods]
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner met when they were 13 and got introduced by a mutual friend, Jaden Smith [Instagram/JordynWoods]
Jordyn Woods is presently being mananged by her mum's company [Instagram/JordynWoods]
Jordyn Woods is yet to release any statement concerning the heating allegations [Instagram/JordynWoods]
Jordyn Woods is also one of the cast of Kylie Jenner's own reality show 'Life With Kylie' [Instagram/JordynWoods]
Jordyn Woods will probably become one of the most talked about stars in recent times [Instagram/JordynWoods]
There are reports that Jordyn Woods has moved out of Kylie Jenner's house following the drama [Instagram/JordynWoods]