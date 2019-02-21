A few days ago not many knew who Jordyn Woods was or she was the last name that would come to your mind in the celebrity world.

But it didn't take long before she became a trending topic after it was reported that she was having an affair with her best friend (Kylie Jenner) sister's (Khloe Kardashian) boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn Woods has appeared in a number of episodes of the reality TV show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' as Kylie's bestie. Well that relationship will certainly not remain the same again after this latest allegations. Jordyn is also regular on Kylie's own reality show 'Living With Kylie.' It is reported that the two met when they were 13 through a mutual friend, Jaden Smith.

Kylie use to be plus size model and is managed by her mum who runs a management company. Jordyn apparently has a huge followership on Instagram with over 8 million followers and counting. Okay guys, just in case you don't know who Jordyn Woods is, here are ten of her very hot photos.