Coca Cola "Issa Goal" remix

World Cup Coca Cola "Issa Goal" remix

Check out The #NaijaIssaGoal Remix featuring NairaMarley, Olamide, Falz, Simi, Slimcase, Lilkesh.

It's the super Eagles season and Naija is at it again!

Check out The #NaijaIssaGoal Remix featuring NairaMarley, Olamide, Falz, Simi, Slimcase, Lilkesh.

Get #Get Ready for some Shaku-Shaku vibe as we dance our way to the finals #NaijaIssaGoal #ShareACokeWithOurSuperEagles.

Falz, Simi and Slim Case certainly put their spin on the hit street banger released months ago by Naira Marley, Olamide & Lil Kesh.

Coca-Cola must have a video to this banging remix and we hope it’ll be released soon.

