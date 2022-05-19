QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?
This quiz is as interesting as our all-time favourite here
Recommended articles
Elite is an antonym of Top-notch
True
False
False Next question
Monumental is not an antonym of Insignificant
True
False
False Next question
Indulge is an antonym of Abstain
True
False
True Next question
Shrivel and Shrink are antonyms of each other
True
False
False Next question
Spurious and Furious are not antonyms of each other
True
False
True Next question
Ambivalent is an antonym of Prevalent
True
False
False Next question
Zenith and Peak are antonymous to each other
Yes
No
A map Next question
Pick an antonym of the word 'Gay' in the list below
Bubbly
Crestfallen
Pacifist
Crestfallen Next question
Wax is an antonym of Wane
True
False
A fence Next question
Fortunate and unfortunate are antonyms
True
False
True Next question
That's not meant as an insult. Don't vex. It's just what it is.
Share your score:
Nuff said.
Share your score:
You have a working mind and your head is just so correct.
Share your score:
It's a simple quiz but still... well done!
Share your score:
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng