QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?

Elite is an antonym of Top-notch

True
False
False Next question

Monumental is not an antonym of Insignificant

True
False
False Next question

Indulge is an antonym of Abstain

True
False
True Next question

Shrivel and Shrink are antonyms of each other

True
False
False Next question

Spurious and Furious are not antonyms of each other

True
False
True Next question

Ambivalent is an antonym of Prevalent

True
False
False Next question

Zenith and Peak are antonymous to each other

Yes
No
A map Next question

Pick an antonym of the word 'Gay' in the list below

Bubbly
Crestfallen
Pacifist
Crestfallen Next question

Wax is an antonym of Wane

True
False
A fence Next question

Fortunate and unfortunate are antonyms

True
False
True Next question
Your score: Clueless.
That's not meant as an insult. Don't vex. It's just what it is.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Do better.
Nuff said.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Brilliant.
You have a working mind and your head is just so correct.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Spectacular
It's a simple quiz but still... well done!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

