QUIZ: Can you score 15/15 in this 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' quiz?

Fun fact: Someone did. And won ₦10million.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire [Credit - McLoids]
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire [Credit - McLoids] Who Wants To Be A Millionaire [Credit - McLoids] McLoids
1. Which of these is the name of a British Football Club?

Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn Lovers
Blackburn Wanderers
Blackburn Rovers Next question

2. An establishment where money can be deposited or withdrawn is called what?

Fridge
Bank
Market
Bank Next question

3. Name given to a boy born on Sunday in Ghana is what?

Bassey
Kwesi
Kwesi Next question

4. Which of the following refer to the word fire?

Inferno
Domino
Tornado
Inferno Next question

5. According to the constitution, a public officer is not allowed to do which of these?

Marry a wife
Bury a dead parent
Accept gifts or favour in kind
Accept gifts or favour in kind Next question

6. The process by which genetic traits are transmitted from parents to offspring is called what?

Tenacity
Heredity
Validation
Heredity Next question

7. Roland Garros stadium is in which city?

Paris
Copenhagen
New York
Paris Next question

8. Where is Tiananmen Square?

Mumbai
Beijing
Rio de Janeiro
Beijing Next question

9. The word supersonic denotes which of these?

A speed equal to that of sound
A speed greater than that of sound
A speed greater than that of light
A speed greater than that of sound Next question

10. Which of these holds bones together at the joints of the body?

Nephrons
Nerves
Ligaments
Ligaments Next question

11. Linus Mbah achieved fame in Nigerian sporting circles as what?

Swimmer
Referee
Judoka
Referee Next question

12. DAX refers to the stock market of which country?

France
United States
Germany
Germany Next question

13. Who won the Academy Award for directing the movie ‘Million Dollar Baby’?

Clint Eastwood
Peter Jackson
Morgan Freeman
Clint Eastwood Next question

14. In which country is the Galeras Volcano?

Lebanon
Colombia
Eritrea
Columbia Next question

15. Professor Maathai Wangari won the Nobel Prize for which of these?

Literature
Peace
Medicine
Peace Next question
