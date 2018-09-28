Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

'Very strong' typhoon Trami churns towards Japan

Typhoon 'Very strong' Trami churns towards Japan

A large, very strong typhoon churned towards Japan Friday, with the weather agency warning the storm would rip through the nation over the weekend, bringing violent winds and torrential rain.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Typhoon Trami is shown off the Japanese south coast in the Philippine Sea in this NOAA/RAMMB satellite image play

Typhoon Trami is shown off the Japanese south coast in the Philippine Sea in this NOAA/RAMMB satellite image

(NOAA/RAMMB/AFP)

A large, very strong typhoon churned towards Japan Friday, with the weather agency warning the storm would rip through the nation over the weekend, bringing violent winds and torrential rain.

Typhoon Trami, packing gusts of a maximum 162 kilometres (100 miles) per hour near its centre, was in the Pacific spiralling slowly towards Japan's southern islands.

"As it is forecast to go across Japan at a high speed, we are urging people to be vigilant" in the days ahead, Sakiko Nishioka from the meteorological agency told AFP.

The typhoon was now moving northwest slowly but was expected to turn eastward, coming very close to the islands of Okinawa and Amami on Saturday, the agency said in a statement.

"Please be on high alert against violent winds, high waves and heavy rainfall," it said.

After dumping torrential rain on the outlying islands, the typhoon is forecast to pick up speed and approach western Japan on Sunday, remaining very strong as it barrels over the mainland.

Images from the International Space Station posted on Twitter by astronaut Alexander Gerst on Tuesday showed Trami's enormous eye which he said was "as if somebody pulled the planet's gigantic plug".

Japan's main two airlines JAL and ANA have already started to cancel some domestic flights, scrapping more than 100 between them to the islands.

Map showing the forecast track of Typhoon Trami, churning towards Japan. play

Map showing the forecast track of Typhoon Trami, churning towards Japan.

(AFP)

If the forecast holds, it will be the latest in a series of extreme natural events to strike Japan.

Western parts of Japan are still recovering from the most powerful typhoon to strike the country in a quarter of a century, that claimed 11 lives and shut down the main regional airport in early September.

Deadly record rains also hit western Japan earlier this year and the country sweltered through one of the hottest summers on record.

Also in September, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked the northern island of Hokkaido, sparking landslides and leaving more than 40 people dead.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Meghan Markle Prince Harry's wife stuns Britain by shutting car doorbullet
2 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12 foreigners...bullet
3 Post-Conflict Mozambique War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi...bullet

Related Articles

Tech 20 of the most outrageous-looking skyscrapers of all time
Philippine Disaster 12 killed, dozens missing in new landslide
World Where surfing in China gained a foothold, Typhoon Mangkhut left ruins
Typhoon Mangkhut Hong Kong comes together for massive storm clean-up
Typhoon Mangkhut Philippines storm toll climbs as searchers dig for landslide missing
World Typhoon Mangkhut: More than 40 bodies found in Philippines landslide
Mangkhut Frantic dig for Philippine victims of typhoon landslide
World Typhoon Mangkhut slams Hong Kong and Southern China
Finance I flew 14 hours on one of the best airlines in the world that you've probably never heard of — and even its worst seat put other long-haul flights to shame

World

Escondida avoided potentially crippling strike action earlier this year by signing a new collective contract giving miners a 2.8 percent pay raise
Chile's Escondida World's biggest copper mine announces $1bn first semester profits
On January 18, 1919 in Paris, Britain's David Lloyd George (L), Italy's Vittorio Orlando (2nd L), France's Georges Clemenceau (2nd R) and US's Thomas Woodrow Wilson
World War I 5 statesmen who shaped the post
A court in the northern Cypriot city of Kyrenia fined the five fishermen 500 euros each and allowed them to leave with their boat
In Cyprus 5 Egyptian fishermen freed in north
Twelve months since a controversial referendum that sparked a punishing backlash from Baghdad, Iraq's divided Kurds will elect a regional parliament Sunday
In Iraq Kurds vote, their statehood dream in tatters
X
Advertisement