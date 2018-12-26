Hutu rebels had a tough time gaining access to scared Tutsis she was hiding in her home. In the month of April during the year earlier mentioned, the plane of Juvenal Habyarimana the country's president is shot down and results in his death.

This sparked fierce violence in Rwanda where the favoured Tutsis are the main targets. But Zura Karuhimbi is menacing enough to hold attackers who stormed her residence in search of more blood to shed.

The feared Karuhimbi dies on Monday, December 17, 2018, according to the BBC News. Before her passing, she tells of experiencing the bitterness in human beings during the unforgettable mass killings.

"During the genocide, I saw the darkness of a man's heart," two decades after the massacre, The East African learns from her.

In a report published by the BBC five days after Zura Karuhimbi's death, she passes away in a village in Musamo located in the east of Kigali. Official documents suggest that she is 93 years old but by her own account, she might be a lot more.

Recent developments reveals that the French authorities have dropped a probe into the plane crash that killed Rwanda's former president Juvenal Habyarimana on April 6, 1994.

AFP News confirms from a legal source on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, that judges decide to halt the case due to a lack of evidence. The decision is made five days prior according to reports.