Rising COVID-19 infections paralysing cities in China

China has continues to pursue a strict zero-COVID strategy of lockdowns, daily mass testing, strict monitoring, contact-tracing and forced quarantine.

Nevertheless, the number of new infections had risen sharply again, especially in recent weeks, triggering increasing levels of restrictions.

The Chinese government had recently relaxed some COVID-19 rules, including a reduction in the duration of the quarantine period required when entering China from 10 to eight days.

But there can be no question of a lasting relaxation.

New measures have recently been imposed in almost all major cities, including the capital, where schools, kindergartens and shops are closed and residents have been asked stay home if possible.

Increasingly, residential complexes are also being completely sealed off.

In the particularly hard-hit southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou, which has seen violent protests against the COVID-19 measures, several districts are in total lockdown.

Shanghai, meanwhile, announced that travelers coming to the city will not be allowed to go to restaurants or shops for five days.