Sister Cecylia Roszak, a Polish nun who helped hide a dozen Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust has died at the age of 110.

The Catholic archdiocese of Krakow, Poland made the announcement via Twitter on Friday, November 16, 2018.

She reportedly died at the Dominican convent located in the city.

"In Krakow the oldest sister in the word died – sister Cecilia Maria Roszak from the monastery of Dominican sisters," reads a tweet published last week.

Roszak who was born on March 25, 1908, joined the Dominican monastery of Gródek, Krakow when she was 21 years old.

Setting out with a group of nuns in 1938, the deceased saw plans to begin a religious community in Vilnius, Lithuania, abandoned when World War II began.

The late nun believed to be the oldest in the world has been laid to rest on Thursday, November 22, 2018. She is recalled to often say "life is very beautiful but too short."

After a funeral Mass held at the Dominican nuns' church, Roszak was soon buried at Krakow's Rakowicki cemetery.