ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Another African country is set to get a Russian embassy

Chinedu Okafor

Russia is looking to establish its embassy in another African country in the next few weeks. Russia over the past few years has been looking to deeply root itself into African affairs in a move to usurp the West’s influence in the continent. The idea, based on a recent survey seems to be working, as Russian approval ratings in 2023 surpassed US's approval ratings across Africa.

Another African country is set to get a Russian embassy
Another African country is set to get a Russian embassy
  • Russia to establish a new embassy in Equatorial Guinea as part of its broader Africa strategy.
  • This is a part of Russia's bid to strengthen its African ties and counter Western influence.
  • A recent survey shows rising Russian popularity in Africa over the United States.

Recommended articles

A report by the Russian newspaper, Sputnik showed that Equatorial Guinea would get a Russian embassy in the next few weeks as part of Russia’s plan to establish a concrete presence on the continent.

This information was relayed on Wednesday by Vsevolod Tkachenko, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa.

"We have already opened our embassy in Burkina Faso not so long ago. In the coming weeks, our diplomatic mission in Equatorial Guinea will start its work. A couple of other our diplomatic 'spots' are in line, which will enable us to be closer to the practical concerns and needs of our African partners," Tkachenko said at a forum in Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One of the signs of this is the constant requests of many of our African partners to restore a diplomatic presence in those countries where, for one or another reason, it was suspended," he added.

Following a 32-year hiatus, Russia chose to reopen its embassy in Burkina Faso in 2023. Both the Burkina Faso administration and a Russian diplomat verified this. The embassy was closed in 1992 as a result of Russia's lack of interest in the nation after the end of the Cold War.

This initiative, like the previous ones Russia has made in Africa, aims to sift out Western influence in the mother continent and replace it with their own.

Russia’s constant push in Africa seems to be working as a recent survey shows that Russia’s popularity in Africa is becoming more than that of the US.

The survey done by the American consulting agency Gallup shows that while the US had a 56% approval rating in 2023, China had 58%, and Russia; 64%.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

American school refunds $760,000 Yahaya Bello deposit to EFCC

American school refunds $760,000 Yahaya Bello deposit to EFCC

Agege LG gives traders, scavengers, 5 days to vacate rail lines

Agege LG gives traders, scavengers, 5 days to vacate rail lines

Prophet El-Buba wants Tinubu to give EFCC more backing in fight against corruption

Prophet El-Buba wants Tinubu to give EFCC more backing in fight against corruption

Kwara govt rescue 40 poisoned cows from death, 33 others dead

Kwara govt rescue 40 poisoned cows from death, 33 others dead

BDC operators' president warns against naira speculation, vows unified market

BDC operators' president warns against naira speculation, vows unified market

Olorunfemi emerges Ondo LP guber candidate as other aspirants fail to buy ₦25m form

Olorunfemi emerges Ondo LP guber candidate as other aspirants fail to buy ₦25m form

Gov Alia vows to demolish property housing kidnappers, Yahoo boys in Benue

Gov Alia vows to demolish property housing kidnappers, Yahoo boys in Benue

Tinubu appoints former Rivers lawmaker, ex-Naval officer as heads of NESREA, NDRBDA

Tinubu appoints former Rivers lawmaker, ex-Naval officer as heads of NESREA, NDRBDA

Court accuses EFCC boss of contempt over handling of Yahaya Bello's case

Court accuses EFCC boss of contempt over handling of Yahaya Bello's case

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Madden Hein is dead [Facebook/Kathryn Nasby Hein]

Parents to donate organs of their baby who died after falling from hotel window

The 10 warmest years have occurred since 2007 [Black Doctor]

2023 was the hottest year ever — the world is on red alert

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden [BBC]

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

Russian Deputy Defence Minister, Timur Ivanov [PhotoNews Pakistan]

Russian Deputy Defence Minister, Ivanov detained for accepting large bribes