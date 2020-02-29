The two new cases of coronavirus was confirmed on Saturday, February 29, 2020, bringing the total number of positive cases to four since Wednesday when the first two cases were reported in the country.

“We have received reports of two more positive cases of coronavirus, one has been reported in Sindh province and the other in federal areas,’’ Zafar Mirza, told a news conference.

The minister did not say in which cities the new cases were reported, asking media to respect the patients' privacy.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Debunking 5 popular myths about the virus

He said the two people in the earlier reported cases were doing well and one was about to be discharged from hospital.