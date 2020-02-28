The first case of the World’s most popular disease, Coronavirus (Covid-19) was confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria on Friday, February 28, 2020.

It’s no news that there has been a recent spread of the disease in some parts of the world, especially in China where it originated from. Several countries have recorded death while some others have created control mechanisms to prevent the spread of the disease.

As Nigeria records it's first occurrence, it's typical to see people panic and create social media trends from the news. Out of panic, some people have originated some misconception and myths about it’s prevention.

The government is putting measures in place to prevent the control, but we also would like to debunk some of the myths about coronavirus prevention.

Here are some of the coronavirus myths you shouldn’t believe.

1. Chloroquine cures Coronavirus

The misconception of curing or preventing coronavirus with chloroquine is totally false. The Lead for clinical management in the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Dr Janet Diaz confirmed that there is no proof to claims that Chloroquine can be a potential treatment for the infection.

2. Antiseptic soaps and bleaches prevents infection

Bleach can't protect you from getting COVID-19 [ece-auto-gen]

This is totally false. According to John Hopkins Medicine, none of these recommendations protect you from getting COVID-19. These practises can be rather dangerous.

Ensure you wash your hands regularly with soap and water.

3. Stop receiving packages from China

According to researchers, the virus doesn’t stay alive for a long time so it’s not possible for you to get through a package that travelled for days and weeks to get to you. The illness is most likely transmitted by droplets from an infected person’s sneeze or cough.

4. Face mask prevents you contracting Coronavirus

Face mask may allow tiny infected droplets to get into the nose, mouth or eyes [Reuters/ Yen Duong] REUTERS/Yen Duong

Tight fitted face masks like the N95 are used by health workers for protection when treating infected patients. According to research, light disposable surgical masks may provide some protection from sprays or splashes, but because they don’t fit tightly, they may allow tiny infected droplets to get into the nose, mouth or eyes.

People with a respiratory illness like catarrh, cough and more can wear these masks to lessen their chance of infecting others.

5. Antibiotics can prevent the disease

According to the World Health Organization, antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria. So don’t abuse antibiotics.

The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus and, therefore, antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment. However, if you are hospitalized for the 2019-nCoV, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infection is possible.

Do not find yourself abusing antibiotics in a bid to prevent infection of the virus.