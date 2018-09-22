Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Only Abbas able to make peace: former Israel PM Olmert

Ehud Olmert Only Abbas able to make peace: former Israel PM

Mahmud Abbas is the only Palestinian leader capable of striking a peace deal with Israel, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert said in comments broadcast Saturday after the two men met in Paris.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President George W. Bush applauds then-Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert (R) and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (C) at a peace conference on November 27, 2007 play

US President George W. Bush applauds then-Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert (R) and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (C) at a peace conference on November 27, 2007

(AFP)

Mahmud Abbas is the only Palestinian leader capable of striking a peace deal with Israel, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert said in comments broadcast Saturday after the two men met in Paris.

"The only person among the Palestinian people who is capable of doing it and who proved in the past that he is completely committed to do it is Dr Mahmud Abbas, and that's why I have an immense respect for him," he said.

He was speaking to the official television station of the Abbas-headed Palestinian Authority after their meeting.

US-brokered peace talks have been frozen since 2014.

Olmert headed the Israeli government from 2006 to 2009, when a bid to agree on a two-state solution collapsed with Israeli officials accusing Abbas of rejecting a plan proposed by Olmert.

"President Abbas never said 'no' to my plan, never," said Olmert.

The former Israeli leader was released from prison in July 2017 after serving 16 months for corruption during his term as mayor of Jerusalem.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 Jet Airways Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flightbullet
3 Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensivebullet

Related Articles

Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister heads home with political future in balance
Jacob Zuma Other leaders forced out over legal troubles
Politics There's little chance Israel's Prime Minister will quit or be fired, despite bribery allegations
Netanyahu Israel police recommend corruption charges for PM
Tech Playbuzz raised $35 million for its platform that aims to help publishers engage with the 'Snapchat generation'
In Israel Govt detains diamond magnate in money laundering probe
Ehud Olmert Israeli ex-PM freed from prison after parole in graft case
Ehud Olmert Former Israeli PM granted early prison release
Politics Jared Kushner's 28-year-old protégé is his right-hand man in the White House

World

A member of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards carries away a child wounded in a shooting rampage at a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz that Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif blamed on a US ally in the region
Hassan Rouhani Iran vows 'crushing response' after gunmen kill 29 at army parade
Aquarius spent 19 days docked in the French port of Marseille after Gibraltar revoked its flag
Panama Country says it will revoke flag from migrant rescue ship
The Asian Network for Free Elections said the political environment in the tourist paradise was heavily tipped in favour of President Abdulla Yameen and they did not expect a fair contest
In Maldives Police raid opposition HQ ahead of vote
Opposition leader Jean Ping's headquarters were attacked after the vote
Gabon Country hails 'brave' ICC decision not to probe violence claims
X
Advertisement