Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Massoel in touch with abductors of 12 foreigners in Nigeria

Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12 foreigners in Nigeria

The abducted crew members are believed to be well and unharmed.

  • Published:
Massoel in touch with abductors of 12 foreigners in Nigeria play

Vessel belonging to Massoel Shipping (image used for illustrative purpose)

(Massoel Shipping)

A Swiss shipping company, Massoel Shipping, has disclosed that it is in contact with pirates that attacked its merchant vessel, the MV Glarus, while travelling Nigerian waters between Lagos and Port Harcourt, and abducted 12 crew members.

The pirates had boarded the ship and abducted the crew around 45 nautical miles south west of Bonny Island on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

According to an earlier company statement, the pirates boarded the Glarus by means of long ladders and cut the razor wire on deck to gain access to the vessel.

In a new statement issued by the company on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, the abducted crew members are believed to be well and unharmed. The company stressed that the safe return of its crew is its "first and absolute priority".

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) disclosed that seven of the abducted victims are from the Philippines while the other five are nationalities of Slovenia, Ukraine, Romania, Croatia and Bosnia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Nigeria Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 other foreigners from Swiss shipbullet
2 In Zimbabwe Fear and anger as cholera strikes againbullet
3 Niger Delta Pirates kidnap 12 crew members from Swiss ship around Bonnybullet

Related Articles

In Nigeria Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 other foreigners from Swiss ship
Niger Delta Pirates kidnap 12 crew members from Swiss ship around Bonny
In Switzerland 20,000 march for wage equality
In Italy Court convicts 2 in Nigeria oil corruption case
Sergei Skripal Dutch 'expelled 2 Russian spies over Novichok lab plot'
In Brazil IWC passes project to protect whales
In United States IWC vote backs new quotas for aboriginal whale hunts
Asthildur 'Our mortgage doubled': The Iceland families bearing cost of crash

World

Already squeezed by a more than decade-long Israeli blockade, Gaza's economy has been further weakened by swingeing US aid cuts and financial measures taken by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas to try to weaken the enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas
Gaza Strip World Bank warns region's economy in 'free fall'
Doctor Evan Atar Adaha, seen here in 2011, runs an overcrowded hospital in Bunj, a town in South Sudan
Evan Atar Adaha S. Sudan doctor wins UN refugee prize
French fisheries patrol vessel the FPV Osiris eventually rescued the sailors
Abhilash Tomy, Gregor McGuckin Indian, Irish yachtsmen 'stable' after remote ocean rescue
A worker at a factory in China sews a banner for US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign that reads "Trump 2020: Keep America Great"
China Country says can't hold US trade talks with 'knife to the throat'
X
Advertisement