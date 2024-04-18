ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Kia driver who caused accident involving Ghana’s new train reports himself to Police

Emmanuel Ayamga

The driver of the parked Kia truck that caused the accident involving Ghana’s newly acquired train from Poland has reported himself to the police.

Kia driver who caused accident involving Ghana’s new train reports himself to Police
Kia driver who caused accident involving Ghana’s new train reports himself to Police

This was confirmed by the Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

Recommended articles

He explained that the driver of the Kia truck parked it on the railway and by the time the train got there, it was too late to halt it, leading to a crash.

Inside story of how Ghana’s new train got involved in accident on a test run
Inside story of how Ghana’s new train got involved in accident on a test run Pulse Ghana

The Kia driver himself has reported himself to the police station, but the conduct of the driver as of now cannot be well explained,” the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana’s newly imported train was involved in an accident while on a test run on the Tema-Mpakadan railway route on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The train is said to have rammed into a Kia truck that was parked right on the railway, causing some damage in its frontal area.

Peter Amewu said there were no casualties recorded after the accident despite the train carrying passengers and some inspectors.

“And the good thing is that all the passengers and the inspectors on board the train, none of them got injured and we are currently in the process of assessing the damage to the train,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Technically, I would say the train is still in very good form. Nothing in terms of electrical or the engine has been affected, except the front that got slightly damaged.”

Earlier this month, the first batch of trains assembled in Poland arrived at the Tema Port to help make railway transportation better in the country.

Ghana is expected to receive 12 state-of-the-art trains from Poland to boost railway transportation, with the new trains expected to begin operations in May.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops end 3 senior terrorist commanders, 189 others, arrest 341 suspects

Troops end 3 senior terrorist commanders, 189 others, arrest 341 suspects

Lagos Red Line to begin test-run soon, nearly 2 months after inauguration

Lagos Red Line to begin test-run soon, nearly 2 months after inauguration

Fresh reaction trails court's reinstatement of Ganduje as APC chair

Fresh reaction trails court's reinstatement of Ganduje as APC chair

The unveiling of a refreshed Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lagos

The unveiling of a refreshed Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lagos

Kia driver who caused accident involving Ghana’s new train reports himself to Police

Kia driver who caused accident involving Ghana’s new train reports himself to Police

FG seeks German government cooperation to reform Nigeria Police

FG seeks German government cooperation to reform Nigeria Police

Inside story of how Ghana’s new train got involved in accident on a test run

Inside story of how Ghana’s new train got involved in accident on a test run

Petrol price stands at ₦696.79 in March – Report

Petrol price stands at ₦696.79 in March – Report

Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Both bodies belong to a category of asteroids called potentially hazardous asteroids (image used for illustrative purpose) [Peter Carril/ESA]

2 dangerous asteroids will pass Earth on Monday, but there's no cause for alarm

When the senior started driving, he quickly lost control of the car and hit other parked vehicles (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock/Photocon]

91-year-old man's crazy driving leads to destruction of 5 parked cars

Lori and George Schappell shared 30% brain [Shutterstock]

World's oldest Siamese twins have died after 62 years joined at the head

Israeli President, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Israeli military leaders to hold third meeting on how to deal with Iran