Federal government is watching the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with great concern

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Nigeria has called for a de-escalation of the crisis in the middle east.

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)
President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra) Pulse Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed grave concern over the renewed and escalating violent conflict between Jews and Arabs in Israel and Palestine.

For more than a century, Jews and Arabs have struggled to control the land between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea.

Over the past 15 years, the clashes have assumed even more violent and devastating dimensions.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to state that the Federal Government of Nigeria is watching with great concern, the unfolding developments in Israel and the State of Palestine and urges both parties to see reason and de-escalate the hostilities," a statement signed by Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesperson in the foreign affairs ministry, reads.

Nigeria has also asked both sides to the conflict to remain committed to the two-state solution; and guarantee the rights of all citizens to live in peace and dignity.

CNN reports that militants in Gaza have fired more than 1,000 rockets into Israel since the latest flareup began on Monday, May 10, 2021, and Israel has responded with devastating airstrikes in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (BI)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (BI) Reuters

Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza has now killed at least 83 people, including 17 children and seven women, the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

At least 487 people have sustained various injuries in Gaza, the ministry said.

Seven Israelis have been killed and more than 200 have been injured since Monday, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

A six-year-old boy was killed Wednesday when a rocket fired from Gaza struck a residential building in Sderot, according to an emergency responder.

