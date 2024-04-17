Rainoil boss backs El-Rufai's claim, says Tinubu's govt pays ₦600bn monthly on fuel subsidy

Former governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and ally of President Tinubu, confirmed this allegation recently.

He confirmed this to newsmen in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Monday, April 15, while fielding questions from journalists.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said, "We are still subsidising Petrol because the government has realised that the way it implemented the fuel subsidy initially required some adjustments."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainoil confirms payment of petrol subsidy by FG

Similarly, Gabriel Ogbechie, the CEO of Rainoil, asserted that the government reinstated the contentious fuel subsidy after the Naira's devaluation in the foreign exchange market.

At Tuesday's Stanbic IBTC Energy and Infrastructure Breakfast Session in Lagos, Ogbechie highlighted that Nigeria's daily fuel consumption is 40 million litres and a foreign exchange rate of ₦1,300.

This situation results in a subsidy range of ₦400 to ₦500 per litre of fuel, leading to a significant monthly expenditure of N600 billion.