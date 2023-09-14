ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wole Soyinka accuses Labour Party of knowing Peter Obi lost the election

Ima Elijah

Soyinka accused LP of attempting to deceive Nigerian youths, by insisting that their candidate, Peter Obi, had won the election.:

Peter Obi and Wole Soyinka just chilling [Twitter]
Peter Obi and Wole Soyinka just chilling [Twitter]

Recommended articles

He asserted that LP was well aware that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had not emerged victorious in the February 25 election.

Soyinka, a strong advocate for truth and transparency in Nigerian politics, expressed his commitment to upholding these values. He firmly asserted that shortcuts and deception should have no place in the nation's political landscape.

During the dialogue session, Soyinka revisited his earlier criticism of LP's vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, following the general elections. He seized the opportunity to provide insights into the political dynamics surrounding the election results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soyinka stated, "This recent election – two things happened first of all. One party took over the labor movement, which is not my favorite movement, and then it became a regional party. Whereas it was a marvelous breach into the established two camps, Peter Obi achieved something remarkable there, that he broke that mold. However, he did not win the election."

He continued, "I can say categorically that Peter Obi's party came third, not even second, and the leadership knew it, but they want to do what we call in Yoruba 'gbajue,' that is the force of lies."

Soyinka went on to express his concerns about LP's alleged attempt to mobilise young people to protest against the election results based on falsehoods and deceit. He stressed that he would only participate in such demonstrations if they were grounded in truth and not deceit.

The esteemed scholar further raised questions about the consequences of a government formed through deceptive means. He cautioned against a political environment characterised by threats and intimidation.

In addition, Soyinka revealed that even before the election took place, clandestine forces, including some former generals, had called for an interim government.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Artisanal miners declares support for ministers' ultimatum to illegal miners

Artisanal miners declares support for ministers' ultimatum to illegal miners

Wole Soyinka accuses Labour Party of knowing Peter Obi lost the election

Wole Soyinka accuses Labour Party of knowing Peter Obi lost the election

Be fair, accessible to all - Group urge new Lagos commissioners

Be fair, accessible to all - Group urge new Lagos commissioners

'Stop demonising Nigeria's judiciary' - SAN urges Nigerians

'Stop demonising Nigeria's judiciary' - SAN urges Nigerians

Anambra govt invites IPMAN over ₦900m debt claims

Anambra govt invites IPMAN over ₦900m debt claims

Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses

Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses

NGO distribute food items to 3,000 victims of banditry in 3 Kaduna LGAs

NGO distribute food items to 3,000 victims of banditry in 3 Kaduna LGAs

Capt. Olayiwola becomes first chartered master mariner in Africa

Capt. Olayiwola becomes first chartered master mariner in Africa

CDS reiterate readiness of AFN to support govt policies

CDS reiterate readiness of AFN to support govt policies

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Onochie characterised Obi's actions as an attempt to manipulate his supporters into seeking a violent change of government.

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Attah's win was met with resistance by the Eti-Osa residents and was further challenged in court by opposing parties

Tribunal removes Atta of LP, orders supplementary election in Eti-Osa

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Obi, Atiku set to challenge PEPC's judgement at Supreme Court

Durojaiye Ogunsanya [TVC]

Tinubu's classmate from Chicago State University finally speaks out