Wike will be expelled from PDP at appropriate time, Atiku's ex-spokesman

Nurudeen Shotayo

Bwala said Wike, as Minister of the FCT, is nothing but a “glorified commissioner.”

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and former spokesman of Atiku campaign, Daniel Bwala.
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and former spokesman of Atiku campaign, Daniel Bwala.

Bwala's remarks come barely 24 hours after the former Rivers State governor dared the PDP leadership to suspend or commence disciplinary procedure against him.

Responding to calls for his expulsion from the party, Wike, who spoke on Channels Television's Politics Tonight on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, argued that he's the one who should be "calling for the discipline of these people who violated the party’s constitution."

“Who will suspend me? I want to dare anybody,” the FCT Minister boldly declared.

Reacting to this on the Thursday edition of the same programme, Bwala said the PDP would impose disciplinary action on the former governor at the right time.

“Why we hardly react to what he (Wike) says is because he loves drama, everybody knows that.

“The quietness of the party is not weakness…the party knows what it is doing. At the appropriate time, he (Wike) would not only be suspended but expelled. Take that to the bank,” the former campaign spokesman said.

However, the PDP chieftain acknowledged Wike's competence to bring development to the FCT but argued that his position only equals a “glorified commissioner,” therefore urging the Minister not to arrogate to himself the power of a state governor.

The lawyer also said among the 45 ministers of President Bola Tinubu, Wike has a track record of effective performance but cautioned the FCT Minister from embarking on a revenge mission against opponents in the nation's capital through threats of demolition of structures.

He said Wike shouldn’t terrorise the FCT residents by threatening to demolish structures in places outside the Abuja original masterplan, noting that Aso Rock and many military barracks were not originally captured in the FCT Master Plan.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

