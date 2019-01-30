The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has said that another tenure for President Buhari will lead to countless deaths and suffering in the country.

According to Daily Post, the Governor said that Nigerians will have to endure suffering for another four years in Buhari is re-elected.

Wike said this while speaking to supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at a rally in Gokana LG, Rivers state on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

He also called on Nigerians to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying: “We have the opportunity to chart a new direction for the country. Another four years of this failed All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government would mean countless deaths and excessive suffering.

“Atiku will bring to bear his experiences in job creation and administration; to transform the country and help us recover from the failures of Buhari.”

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the presidential elections will hold on February 16, 2019.