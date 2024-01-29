Supreme Court reserves judgment in APC's appeal against Governor Fintiri

Both the state election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal had previously dismissed Binani's petition, which contested the outcome of last year's governorship election, affirming Fintiri's victory.

The five-member panel, led by Justice John Okoro, conducted a thorough examination of the arguments presented by all parties during Monday's court proceedings. The panel then adjourned the matter, withholding the judgment for a future date.

It's noteworthy that on December 18 of the previous year, the Court of Appeal had already dismissed Binani's suit against Governor Fintiri. The governorship election tribunal had also earlier rejected Binani's legal challenge to unseat Fintiri.

The political landscape awaits the Supreme Court's final decision on this significant appeal, as it could have far-reaching implications on the governance dynamics in Adamawa State.