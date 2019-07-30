The Nigerian Senate has concluded the screening of all of President Muhammadu Buhari's ministerial nominees on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

President Buhari sent a list of 43 nominees to the Senate last Tuesday, and screening commenced on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, was the last nominee to be screened on Tuesday, but he was not scrutinised due to appeals from many senators.

Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central - APC) said there was no reason to question Mohammed because he's proven to be a fierce, loyal party man who has served diligently.

"One thing you cannot take away from him is that whatever assignment that is given, you'll see him serving diligently and loyally," the former Ogun State governor said.

The former minister was made to bow out without any questions, a privilege that was extended, in some form, to Saleh Mamman and Sabo Nanono, both nominees who came before him.

When Mamman appeared before senators on Tuesday, the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central - APC) pleaded with his fellow lawmakers to allow the nominee bow out without questioning because they're tired.

He said, "There's so much fatigue here already. We've been on this nomination thing for how many days now? People are already tired! Are we not tired? We're tired!"

He said Mamman is a loyal supporter of Buhari and that his nomination is appropriate reward for his years of service to the president.

Before Omo-Agege's remarks, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North - APC) urged lawmakers to not question the nominee because he's "not a very good orator".

"He's a good worker. He's not a very good person you want to come here and mesmerise you. You might see him having stage fright. He's not a very good speaker," the Senate's chief whip appealed.

Despite the appeals, Senator Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central - APC) asked the nominee how he would hope to solve the problem of road networks in Nigeria if appointed the Minister of Works.

Mamman said solutions will be a collaborative effort between many stakeholders.

"These roads have been our problems for decades. I don't know. Whether maybe we don't have good representatives from the Federal Government. The case of our roads is something very pathetic. I don't know why and how. That is all I can say," the nominee replied.

During his own screening, several lawmakers also appealed for Nanono to not be questioned because his capacity to perform is clear for all to see.

However, Senator Suleiman Umar (Kwara North - APC) asked for his opinion on if Nigeria is a rich country putting into consideration natural resource based economy and knowledge based economy.

In response, Nanono said the sky will be the limit if Nigeria works up the proper political will to become a better country.

He said, "Nigeria is a great country with enormous amount of resources. I think what is needed to move forward; one, let us have the political will and the desire to move forward; two, let us forge unity among ourselves and organise ourselves for the challenges ahead; three, I will like to point out, if you take the agricultural sector alone and organise it in the way and manner that it can be developed, we're likely to be the richest country at least in the West African sub-region, the African region and most of the countries in Europe."

The Senate proceeded to start the confirmation of the nominees immediately after Mohammed's exit.