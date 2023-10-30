Rivers House of Assembly set ablaze, Fubara facing alledged planned impeachment

The assailants struck at approximately 9:00 PM, disarming security personnel and wreaking havoc within the Assembly premises.

This incident has unfolded in the wake of alleged attempts to impeach the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the Leader of the House, Edison Ehie.

Eye-witnesses reported that a white Hilux van carrying the attackers stormed the Assembly complex, located opposite the State Command Police Headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, more than 17 security trucks and four Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) are stationed at the Assembly complex, guarded by over 50 federal security personnel.

The Coalition of Democratic Vanguard (CDV), a civil society group, has condemned the incident in a strongly worded statement. The Chairman, Thompson Orumbo, and Secretary, Peter Nwabunna, warned against undermining the democratic process and urged all parties to uphold the will of the people.

Background

Rivers State has been witnessing a power struggle between Governor Fubara and Minister Nyesome Wike, with the former reportedly resisting the latter's influence in state affairs. Despite being the FCT Minister, Wike has allegedly continued to exert control over state governance, leading to tensions between the two leaders.

According to emerging reports, attempts by Fubara to resist Wike and assert himself lately have led to a stifled relationship with the minister allegedly plotting to instigate the state House of Assembly to impeach the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fubara, a former Accountant General of the state, was chosen by Wike to become the governor of the state.