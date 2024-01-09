Bayelsa Rep, Ambaiowei disputes notion that NASS is a money-making machine

The lawmaker, who represents Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency of Bayelsa, said this in a new year message to his constituents and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday. Ambaiowei said he would strive to fulfill all monetary requests from his constituents within the limited resources at his disposal.

He reminded them that his priority lies in speaking on their behalf and addressing their problems. He said the primary responsibility of a lawmaker revolved around quality representation, lawmaking and the exercise of oversight duties to ensure good governance.

Ambaiowei reiterated his resolve to sponsor bills that would lead to the establishment of institutions and developmental projects in the area. He highlighted the district’s potential for crude oil production, education and tourism, expressing his intention to propose bills to promote growth and advance these areas.

He also assured his constituents that he would ensure a balanced equation, adding that his focus would be to move his constituency to the limelight. Ambaiowei particularly expressed concern over the incessant boat and craft mishaps in coastal areas, emphasising his commitment to addressing the issue.