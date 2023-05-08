BREAKING: Presidential election petition adjourned

This announcement was made via a tweet on Monday by one of the spokespersons for the Labour Party, LP, Kenneth Okonkwo.

The tribunal commenced proceedings on Monday, May 08, in Abuja, where Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are challenging the declaration of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

Following a brief pre-hearing trial, the case was adjourned to Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 2 pm prompt, according to Okonkwo.