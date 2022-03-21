RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi urges Nigerians to support a productive politician for 2023 presidency

Bayo Wahab

Obi said everybody including the rich is suffering in the country.

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi
Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State has advised Nigerians to scrutinise politicians before supporting their political ambitions.

Obi urged Nigerians to support a president who is productive and not only interested in the title.

The former governor said this in Minna when he came to seek support for his Presidential ambition, on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Describing Nigeria as a country in a crisis situation, Obi said everybody including the rich is suffering in the country.

He said, “The issues facing this country at the moment are enormous, is it the insecurity, fuel scarcity? We must ensure to support a President who is not only after the title but a productive Nigerian.

“Everybody is suffering in Nigeria irrespective of whether you are a big man or not. We are in a crisis situation because you can’t even travel by road to some parts of the country. The cost of diesel, food, everything is going up and we can’t bequeath Nigeria to our children the way it is like this,” he said.

“Nigeria is more important than all of us, we must build a better Nigeria for our children and we can’t build that when majority of the people are poor.

“Nigerians should begin to ask politicians fundamental questions to avoid failures recorded in the past.

“If people come around you to tell you they want a particular political position, ask them what they want to do for the country. Ask them some fundamental questions”.

Obi advised Nigerians to question anyone that comes to seek their support for his/her political ambition.

He added that the reason politicians don’t take the promises made during campaigns seriously is because Nigerians don’t ask questions about their previous promises before giving them another opportunity.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

