Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

What Tinubu said: Pulse reports that Tinubu during his campaign speech on Saturday, January 07, 2022, in Ondo State said the former governor of Anambra State saved money instead of saving people.

Tinubu likened Peter Obi to parents who would be stingy about spending their resources and allow their children to suffer.

Tinubu's words: “All he could do was boast that he saved money. But I tell you it is a wicked parent that holds money in his hand yet allows his children to starve.

“Likewise, it is a heartless governor who holds back money when people went hungry, and schools, road, and clinics went into disrepair. Neither the city-dweller nor farmer prospered under him.

Obi claps back at Tinubu: However, during an interview on Channels TV, Obi averred that the corruption perception index is one of the things killing the country.

The LP candidate further dismissed Tinubu’s statement arguing that no one can fault him for refusing to steal public funds and questioned when saving has become an issue.

He said: “It’s good that when my opponents talk. Let us talk about corruption. One of the things that are killing this country today is Corruption Perception Index, which is measured by how you manage public assets, nepotism, how you share the land, how you manage your money, and everything.

“I’ve challenged everyone to say, ‘Go and see whether there is anywhere a kobo of Anambra State money is missing.’ Saving has now become an issue. When people have stolen all the money and impoverished the country and you are now questioning a man who left the money without anybody telling me to leave it and go”