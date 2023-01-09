ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies 'Mr Stingy' comment

Ima Elijah

Tinubu likened Obi to parents who would be stingy about spending...and allow their children to suffer.

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday expressed displeasure over recent comments by the All Progressives Congress (APC), flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, mocking him as ‘Mr Stingy.’

What Tinubu said: Pulse reports that Tinubu during his campaign speech on Saturday, January 07, 2022, in Ondo State said the former governor of Anambra State saved money instead of saving people.

Tinubu likened Peter Obi to parents who would be stingy about spending their resources and allow their children to suffer.

Tinubu's words:All he could do was boast that he saved money. But I tell you it is a wicked parent that holds money in his hand yet allows his children to starve.

“Likewise, it is a heartless governor who holds back money when people went hungry, and schools, road, and clinics went into disrepair. Neither the city-dweller nor farmer prospered under him.

Obi claps back at Tinubu: However, during an interview on Channels TV, Obi averred that the corruption perception index is one of the things killing the country.

The LP candidate further dismissed Tinubu’s statement arguing that no one can fault him for refusing to steal public funds and questioned when saving has become an issue.

He said: “It’s good that when my opponents talk. Let us talk about corruption. One of the things that are killing this country today is Corruption Perception Index, which is measured by how you manage public assets, nepotism, how you share the land, how you manage your money, and everything.

“I’ve challenged everyone to say, ‘Go and see whether there is anywhere a kobo of Anambra State money is missing.’ Saving has now become an issue. When people have stolen all the money and impoverished the country and you are now questioning a man who left the money without anybody telling me to leave it and go”

Tinubu says Atiku is lazy: The former Lagos State Governor also attacked the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, saying that he is shying away from doing the brave and hard work required to build a better Nigeria and would rather sell off all the country's assets without minding the consequent hardship on the citizenry.

Ima Elijah
