The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to steer clear of Bayelsa following the Supreme Court's ruling on November 16 governorship election in the state.

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, a five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the APC candidate as the winners of the governorship election in Bayelsa state.

The apex court in its judgement also asked INEC to issue the Certificate of Return (CoR) to the political party that came second in the governorship election; and which also has the geographical spread in the November 16, 2019 election.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole had threatened that no one would be sworn in in Bayelsa on Friday, February 14, 2020, because according to him, no one met the constitutional requirement to be sworn in.

APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole threatens no one would be sworn in in Bayelsa. (The Tide News Online) The Tide News Online

Reacting to Oshiomhole’s statement, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement warned the former governor of Edo state to steer clear of Bayelsa state.

The party's spokesperson said Oshiomhole's statement can best be described as an empty and inconsequential ranting.

“The people of Bayelsa State know as a fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission under our laws, cannot take instructions from any individual, let alone a factional national chairman of a political party like the APC.

“The PDP, as a law-abiding party, counsels Oshiomhole to rein in himself and desist from all designs against Bayelsa State, her people and government.

“The PDP also calls on the people of Bayelsa State to remain calm as their mandate has been restored and cannot be taken away by any individual.”