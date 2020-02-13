The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the sack of its governorship candidate, David Lyon, and his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, by the Supreme Court.

The apex court had disqualified Degi-Eremienyo for certificate forgery on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the APC candidates as the winners of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa state.

The Court ordered INEC to issue new certificates to the candidates of the party with the next highest votes and with the required constitutional spread of votes in the results of the election.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, insisted that aside its candidate, no other individual got the required number of votes.

“Nobody will be sworn in on Friday as the new governor in Bayelsa state," Oshiomhole declared.

“In this case nobody apart from David Lyon meet desire spread as expressed by the Supreme Court.

“The next candidate who happens to be a PDP candidate does not have one-quarter of the votes cast in that election.

"This judgement lacks the fruit of justice," Oshiomhole announced.

He noted that the APC, through its legal team, would explore all legal options to ensure that its candidate is sworn in as governor of Bayelsa state.