PDP warns APC against rigging Ekiti guber poll

PDP's spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also said that Ekiti people will resist any attempt to manipulate the polls.

  • Published:
INEC Ballot box.

(Channels)
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to make any attempt to rig the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti state.

The PDP also accused the APC of planning to import its supporters from other states to vote on the day of the election.

According to Daily Post, the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said that Ekiti people will resist any attempt to manipulate the polls.

Ologbondiyan also alleged that Ekiti APC has recruited some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to help input false results and clone unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

PDP is ready

The PDP spokesman also said that the PDP has mobilized its supporters for the election.

He said that those they are planning to bring to the state will be identified.

“What the APC and their cohorts in INEC fail to note is that Ekiti is a contiguous state where every indigene and residents know and can identify one another other as individuals and families and that as such there is no way in which strangers imported from other states can be allowed to sneak in and participate in their election.

“Let it be known to all that the PDP is fully mobilized for the July 14 election. The people of Ekiti state are fully rallied to vigilance at every polling unit, every collation center as well as every exit and entry points in their respective areas across the state to ensure that nobody subverts their collective will.

“We restate the fact, clearly known both to INEC and the APC, that Ekiti state is a stronghold of the PDP and that the people are solidly behind the PDP, particularly due to the sterling performance of Governor Ayo Fayose in developing the state in all spheres of lives.

ALSO READ: Fayose says Fayemi planning to manipulate July 14 results

"The APC and their rejected candidate should, therefore, end their desperation to forcefully take over the state as no amount of machination, intimidation, threats or even arrests and detention can subjugate the people of Ekiti state, on any score, let alone, on their governorship election.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force has announced that security agencies will jointly deploy 30,000 personnel to ensure law and order during the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

