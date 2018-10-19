Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

PDP submits Saraki's name as candidate for Senate seat

Saraki to contest for Senate seat after losing PDP's presidential ticket

The former governor will contest for a third term in the Senate after his presidential ambition crashed two weeks ago.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP submits Saraki's name as candidate for Senate seat play Senate President Bukola Saraki (Twitter/@bukolasaraki)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is set to seek re-elelection in the National Assembly as his name was submitted by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) as the party's candidate to contest for the seat of Kwara Central senatorial district in the 2019 general elections.

Saraki had contested for the PDP's presidential ticket but came a distant third to second-placed Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and winner, Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, at the party's national convention that concluded on October 7, 2018.

Before his loss two weeks ago, there had been a rumour making the rounds that the former Kwara governor was still keeping an eye on his senatorial seat in case he lost the presidential ticket.

The rumour gained even more momentum after there was some suspicious secrecy surrounding the winner of the ticket in the party's primary election for the Kwara Central seat.

In accordance with the deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to submit the list of candidates for presidential and legislative elections next year, the PDP submitted its list to the commission on Thursday, October 18, and Saraki is reportedly on the list.

According to a report by The Punch, Saraki's name was used to replace the name of one Ope, whose name was initially filed as the PDP candidate for the senatorial district.

"Bukola Saraki's name is there (on the list). He's returning to the Senate on the platform of the PDP," a source told The Punch.

It was also reported that Saraki is being positioned by the PDP to be re-elected as Senate President, especially if Atiku defeats President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election.

Saraki's position as the head of the National Assembly has been under intense scrutiny since he dumped the APC for the PDP in July 2018 and his re-election hopes might be in jeopardy if the APC performs wll at next year's polls.

Saraki was first elected to the Senate in 2011 after serving two terms as Kwara State governor between 2003 and 2011. He was elected Senate President in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obasanjo joins Buhari's campaign team in Abujabullet
2 Pulse Opinion Has Governor Ambode gone to sleep since he lost the APC...bullet
3 Akpabio hints at plot to impeach Sarakibullet

Related Articles

Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate for 2019 presidential election
National Assembly Saraki swears in 2 new lawmakers into Senate
Senators fight over Akpabio’s seat
Senate directs CBN to suspend ATM card maintenance charges
2019 Presidential Election Buhari has never run a successful business - Atiku
Senate begins consideration into alleged complicity by Hajj Commission
Akpabio hints at plot to impeach Saraki
Saraki Senate President says Oshiomhole has turned APC into a confused, disorganised party
Saraki APC rejoices over Senate President's loss in PDP's presidential primary election
Saraki Senate President faces impeachment threat as National Assembly resumes today

Politics

Osun Governorship Election: PDP drags INEC to court
Osun election: PDP demands reconstitution of Electoral Tribunal
SDP hijacked by cabals, says party chieftain
Buhari felicitates with House Speaker, Dogara at 50
Reps step down debate on Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill
2 House of Reps members dump APC, PDP
2 House of Reps members dump APC, PDP
X
Advertisement