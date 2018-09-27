Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Osun rerun election is a coup, Adeleke cries out

Adeleke Osun rerun election is a coup, PDP candidate cries out as Osun votes for new governor

Adeleke said the system has been rigged to favour the APC to win the election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osun Election: Adeleke raises alarm over threat to life play Senator Ademola Adeleke (Reporters At Large)

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun governorship election has dismissed Thursday's rerun election as a coup that has no place in a democracy.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed Adeleke (254,698 votes) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units in Orolu local government area (3 polling units), Ife South LGA (2), Ife North LGA (1) and Osogbo LGA (1).

While the rerun election in the affected polling units were taking place on Thursday, September 27, 2018, Adeleke cried out that the system has been rigged to favour the APC.

He complained that PDP supporters were being denied access to ballot papers in the governorship rerun election.

"What is happening in Osun State now is not an election. What we have is a coup. That is what we are witnessing now.

"Our supporters are being harassed and are not allowed to vote at all. Let the whole world know that this is not democracy," he told The Punch.

You can follow the live updates of Osun governorship rerun election here.

Who do you believe will win the Osun governorship election on Thursday?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode Read how Lagos Governor disrespected Aregbesola in his officebullet
2 Osun Governorship Election 3 Reasons why PDP beat APC in Southwest Statebullet
3 Osun Governorship Rerun Omisore agrees to work with APC after early...bullet

Related Articles

Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling units in rerun (LIVE UPDATES)
Adeleke PDP candidate raises alarm over alleged threat to life, claims he's escaped 4 assassination attempts
Osun Election SDP candidate, Omisore, endorses APC to win rerun over PDP
Osun Election Police say armed thugs plan to cause gruesome violence during rerun
Osun Election Omisore directs supporters on who to vote for between APC, PDP in rerun
Osun Election EU, UK, US preach against "violence, intimidation, or vote buying" in rerun
Osun Election APC accuses PDP of vote-buying in gubernatorial election
Osun Election PDP working with SDP's Omisore to 'bury' APC in re-run

Politics

Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling units in rerun (LIVE UPDATES)
Wike goes to war with PDP presidential aspirants on primaries
Wike Rivers Governor goes to war with PDP over venue for national convention
SDP not in support of Omisore, APC pact
Osun Governorship Election SDP not in support of Omisore, APC pact
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that only God can give Ademola Adeleke victory in the upcoming Osun governorship re-run.
Osun Re-run Only God can help Ademola Adeleke – PDP
X
Advertisement