Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun governorship election has dismissed Thursday's rerun election as a coup that has no place in a democracy.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed Adeleke (254,698 votes) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units in Orolu local government area (3 polling units), Ife South LGA (2), Ife North LGA (1) and Osogbo LGA (1).

While the rerun election in the affected polling units were taking place on Thursday, September 27, 2018, Adeleke cried out that the system has been rigged to favour the APC.

He complained that PDP supporters were being denied access to ballot papers in the governorship rerun election.

"What is happening in Osun State now is not an election. What we have is a coup. That is what we are witnessing now.

"Our supporters are being harassed and are not allowed to vote at all. Let the whole world know that this is not democracy," he told The Punch.