Ondo APC chairman warns against acts making members inferior to others

The state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, gave the warning on Thursday in Akure through a statement issued by Alex Kalejaye, the state Publicity Secretary.

Adetimehin described as unnecessary, the idea of some people constituting themselves “the aborigines of APC” in the state, adding that the party was built on equal opportunities.

He said the party in the state would not condone acts that were aimed at making some members inferior to others, on account of when they joined the party.

“The chapter is for all and would continue to encourage equal opportunities for all the members. New members should entertain no fears in this regards,” Adetimehin assured.

The chairman urged gubernatorial aspirants to be weary of desperate supporters, who would fan embers of disunity for personal gains, saying such an act was unhealthy for the success of the party.

Adetimehin appealed to politicians to exhibit regard for the party’s governorship aspirants, and other stakeholders to avoid unnecessary friction in the political space. According to him, the state is known for its organisation and enviable political history that should be demonstrated at critical moments.