The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has said that the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has no power to suspend him.

The Imo state Governor said this while speaking on Channels Television on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Okorocha, his Ogun state counterpart, Governor Ibikunle Amosun and some others were suspended by APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) for anti-party activities on Friday, March 1, 2019.

The Imo state Governor said Oshiomhole cannot suspend him without following due process.

He said “I just heard from media reports that I have been suspended from the party (APC). I think Adams is seeking for relevance and attention.

“He doesn’t have such powers to remove somebody without following due process. I think Adams is the biggest player of anti-party in APC. The man has simply destroyed the party to a great extent.

“So, I have sacked him from the party. If he thinks he can just stand up and say he has suspended me from the party I founded, without following the due process, in the same manner, I have sacked him from the party.

“The candidate that Oshiohmole imposed on the party in Imo State lost his votes for the Presidential election and all the members of the coalition in Imo State worked for PDP.”

Okorocha fell out with the NWC after his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu was not chosen as the APC’s governorship candidate in Imo.

The Governor is supporting Nwosu, who decamped to the Action Alliance (AA) against APC’s Hope Uzodinma.