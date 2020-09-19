Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Godwin Obaseki has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Osagie made the allegation hours into the election, which is largely between Governor Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

In a statement on Saturday, the governor’s aide lamented an alleged election manipulation in areas he believes are Obaseki’s strongholds.

Osagie says INEC disenfranchising voters in such areas through manipulation of card readers.

“Suddenly card readers are not working in areas where Governor Godwin Obaseki is very popular,” he said.

“Specifically, in Oredo Ward 1, Unit 20 and other places where the governor is clearly popular, the card readers are not working.

”The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should prove to Edo voters that it can conduct a credible election in Edo State.”

Meanwhile, one person has reportedly been shot dead at ward 10, Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha LGA, after violence broke out during voting.