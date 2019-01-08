The northwest region has the highest number of voters ahead of the 2019 general elections, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

During a presentation of the Voter Register in Abuja on Monday, January 7, 2019, INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed that the final register for the 2019 general elections stands at 84,004,084 voters.

INEC's Director of Voter Register, Iro Gambo, further revealed that 20,158,100 voters are registered in the northwest, making up 24.06% of the total 84,004,084.

The southwest region comes second with 16,292,212 registered voters (19.39%), while the north-central has 13,366,070 registered voters (15.91%), and the south-south has 12,841,279 registered voters (15.29%).

The northeast region and the southeast region come last with the total number of registered voters with 11,289,293 (13.44%) and 10,057,130 voters (11.91%) respectively.

Of the total, there are more registered female voters (44,405,439) than male voters (39,598,645). The female population of registered voters make up 52.86% of the total voter register with registered male voters making up the remaining 47.14%.

INEC also revealed that Lagos State and Kano State have the highest number of registered voters with 6.6 million and 5.5 million respectively.

The 2019 general elections will kick off with the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 16 while Governorship and State Assembly elections will take place on March 2.