Marwa said this on Wednesday in Abuja at a News Conference, adding that the clarification had become necessary following speculations that the groups were in conflict.

He explained that the Women and Youth presidential campaign team, headed by Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, was to support and compliment the Presidential Campaign Council.

“This is definitely a new addition to the political lexicon in Nigeria for two presidential campaign organisations, for the same platform, to run side by side.

“This is innovative, imaginative and strategic and will enhance the potency of the campaign as a whole.

“The singular objective of the campaign is the victory and re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the second term on Feb. 16.

“I want to make it clear that there is absolutely no conflict or clash in the function of both organisations because we are fully co-ordinated and synchronised in our operations and strategies,“ marwa said.

He added that the fact that both campaign organisations were respectively headed by President Buhari and his wife, was sufficient to allay fears of any conflict or competition, stressing that their functions remained complimentary.

He further said that women and youths who formed approximately 80 per cent of the country`s voting population, were the target of the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team.

Marwa said the team would focus on house-to-house campaign to seek the endorsement of households to vote for Buhari and Osinbajo in the presidential election on Feb. 16.

He added that the team would unleash the potential and dynamic force of various Buhari patriotic volunteer support groups across the country to canvass for votes for the re-election of President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo.

“We are geared and ready to win the forthcoming presidential election by the grace of God so that President Buhari can be sworn in on May 29 to take Nigeria to the next level,“ he said.