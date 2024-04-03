5 Nigerian politicians who passed away between January and March 2024

One of the most tragic incidents was the demise of a former federal lawmaker who passed away while watching the thrilling encounter between Nigeria and South Africa in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Reflecting on the first quarter of 2024, Nigeria mourns the loss of several notable political figures. Here's a list of Nigerian politicians who passed away between January and March 2024.

1. Peter Kisira (Ex-deputy governor of Kwara State)

Mr Kisira served as deputy to the former state governor, Alhaji Abdulfattah Ahmed, from May 29, 2011, until May 29, 2019. Pulse Nigeria

The passing of Peter Kisira, a former deputy governor, deeply saddened the people of Kwara state. Reports indicate that Elder Kisira, aged 74, departed from this world on Saturday, March 30.

Expressing his condolences in a statement by his aide, the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq prayed for Kisira's soul and offered support to his grieving family.

2. Paul Akintelure (APC guber aspirant in Ondo State)

Paul Akintelure passed away after raising concerns of threats to his life in the build-up to the Ondo State gubernatorial poll. Pulse Nigeria

The Ondo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently mourned the loss of one of its notable politicians and a governorship hopeful, Paul Akintelure.

Akintelure passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

His demise came amidst concerns he had raised about threats to his life and just a month before the APC primary election. Akintelure was reported to have expressed worries about potential dangers to his safety, both explicit and implied.

Oladapo Akintelure, his spokesperson, conveyed in a statement on Thursday, March 21, 2023, that the deceased politician had articulated these concerns.

3. Cairo Ojougboh (Former House of Reps member)

A prominent figure within the APC and a former member of the House of Representatives, Cairo Ojougboh, tragically passed away after collapsing during the 2023 AFCON semi-final encounter between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Ojougboh collapsed when South Africa was awarded a penalty against the Super Eagles.

The sudden demise of the politician from Delta state elicited reactions from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former presidential aide Lauretta Onochie.

Atiku, in his post on X, said, "The sudden passing of my close friend, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, deeply saddens me. His love for our country was profound."

4. Paul Omotoso (APC chairman Ekiti State chapter)

The true cause of Paul Omotoso's demise is yet unknown. Pulse Nigeria

Paul Omotoso passed away on Wednesday morning, March 6, 2023, several months after regaining freedom from his abductors.

He had been struggling with health issues since his release before his abduction in July 2023 while travelling by car in the Agbado Ekiti area of Gbonyin local government area in the state.

While confirming his passing, the APC publicity secretary in Ekiti state, Segun Dipe, did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Omotoso's death.

5. Fatai Adams (PDP chairman Ondo State chapter)

In January 2024, Adams faced suspension from the party's SWC due to accusations of engaging in activities against the party's interests. Pulse Nigeria

Fatai Adams passed away at a private hospital in Akure, the capital of Ondo state, early Wednesday morning, February 14, following a short illness.

Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, the spokesperson for the Ondo PDP, confirmed the politician's demise in a statement, expressing condolences on behalf of the party to the deceased's family.

In January 2024, Adams faced suspension from the party's SWC due to allegations of engaging in activities against the party's interests.